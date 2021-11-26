HCSO: Man shot, injured while confronting car burglars outside northeast Harris County home

A man who tried to stop a group of alleged burglars caught outside his northeast Harris County home is in the hospital after being shot, according to family members.
The victim's son Jeffrey Durbin told KHOU 11 reporter Ugochi Iloka that his father saw five young men breaking into the family's vehicles. He then remembers hearing shots fired before seeing his father fall to the ground.
"I was standing right behind the door when I seen him run out," he said. "I hear two gunfires; one hits the truck, and then I see the other one hit him. And then I see him hit the floor."
Durbin said he rushed to his father's side but momentarily froze in shock.
Harris County Sheriff's Office said the call came in about 5:35 a.m. from a residence in the 300 block of Shady Rock Lane.
Investigators confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Durbin said his dad is doing OK.
No other injuries were reported.
HCSO deputies said they're still searching for the alleged shooters. If you have surveillance video or any informatiation that could help investigators, please call Crimes Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.