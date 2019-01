HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man in a wheelchair died after being struck by an 18-wheeler along the East Freeway Monday morning.

This happened in the 15800 block of the East Freeway feeder road. All westbound lanes are closed at this time.

The driver of the 18-wheeler remains at the scene, deputies said.

Stay with KHOU.com and watch KHOU 11 News at Noon for updates.