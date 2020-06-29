Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head, deputies say

The victim was brought to the Memorial Hermann Care Center in northeast Harris County overnight.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the moments leading up to a man being shot in the head.

Sheriffs were dispatched overnight to the Memorial Hermann Care Center in the 14200 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway North in response to a shooting call.

Investigators said a man believed to be in his mid-30s arrived at the center in a private vehicle. The victim is listed in critical condition.

He was flown to the Memorial Hermann Hospital in downtown Houston for further treatment, officers said.