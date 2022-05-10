Construction worker killed when hole collapses off I-45 near Grand Parkway in Spring

The man was working at a warehouse construction site when the accident happened, according to the Spring Fire Department.

SPRING, Texas — A construction worker was killed in Spring this morning when a hole collapsed at a construction site near I-45 and the Grand Parkway.

"A tragic accident has claimed a life at a warehouse construction site at I45 North & the Grand Parkway," SFD tweeted.

Spring Fire’s Rescue Team is working with firefighters from SFD and The Woodlands to shore up the collapsed hole so they can recover the construction worker’s body.

There are no other reports of injuries.

Check back for more on this developing story.