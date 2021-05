The driver hit the 10-foot gator and then drove almost a mile with it under his truck.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man in Montgomery County walked away with no injuries after hitting a 300-pound alligator while driving 70 miles per hour.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on the Grand Parkway in Montgomery County.

Just after crossing the San Jacinto River Bridge, the man hit the 10-foot gator and then drove almost a mile with it under his truck.