HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash that left one man dead Saturday night in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said the man was hit by a car in the 14300 block of FM 1960 at Huffman Eastgate. He died at the scene.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said traffic is shut down in both directions of the freeway.

