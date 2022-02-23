HCSO: Man expected to be OK after being struck by deputy responding to call

A sergeant at the scene said the deputy tried to avoid the pedestrian on the street, but they both moved in the same direction.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 77-year-old man was sent to a hospital after he was struck by a Harris County deputy's patrol vehicle Tuesday night.

According to a Harris County sergeant at the scene, a Precinct 4 deputy was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle. It was a Code 2 call, meaning the patrol vehicle didn't have lights or sirens on.

The deputy was driving westbound on Clay Road around 11 p.m. when he saw a man walking into traffic.

Sgt. Dashana Cheek said the deputy tried to avoid the pedestrian and swerved the vehicle to the right, but the man also moved right at the same time.

The pedestrian was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital with a laceration to the back of his head. He is expected to recover.