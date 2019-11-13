HOUSTON — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car Tuesday night in the Sharpstown area.

The incident happened on South Gessner Road near Sands Point Drive. Houston police said the man was crossing the road when he was struck.

The man was not walking in a crosswalk, according to authorities.

The driver remained at the scene and didn't show any signs of impairment, according to police.

