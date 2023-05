The victim is a man in his 20s, according to deputies.

HOUSTON — A man in his 20s was hit on the eastbound feeder lanes of the North Sam Houston Parkway East near the East Hardy Toll Road, Precinct 4 said.

An ambulance was called to the crash. The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately known.

Air 11 video appeared to show a deputy vehicle involved in the crash.

We have a crew on the way. Stay with us for more on this developing story.

NOW - AUTO PEDESTRIAN CRASH



Constables are investigating an auto pedestrian crash in the east bound feeder of the North Sam Houston Pkwy E / E Hardy Road before the Waffle House.



EMS is enroute for the male victim in his late 20's. Expect delays or find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ipZpnGZ23h — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 16, 2023