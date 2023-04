Authorities are trying to figure out what happened after a man was found covered in blood with his hand chopped off along Aldine Westfield.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are trying to find out what happened after a man was found covered in blood in north Harris County on Saturday.

Constable Mark Herman tweeted about the incident just after 2 p.m.

He said constable deputies responded to the scene after getting reports about the man along Aldine Westfield just south of Cypresswood Drive.

According to Herman, the man's hand had been "chopped off." He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.