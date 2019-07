An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in a vehicle along the Eastex Freeway.

It happened on 59 southbound near Aldine Bender. At this point, details of the shooting aren’t known.

The southbound lanes in the are shut down. You’re advised to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com and our mobile app for details. We will post them as we learn more.