Man found hiding in restaurant bathroom facing drug charges after chase in Spring area, deputies say

Samuel Wilson was being held on a combined $40,000 bond but has bailed out since his arrest Thursday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man found hiding in a restaurant bathroom after being chased by officers over the weekend is out on bond, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office announced Monday.

Samuel Wilson, 31, is charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

On Thursday, constables were dispatched to the Paradise Inn in the 16100 block of the North Freeway on a stolen vehicle call. The caller reportedly told officers he found his stolen 2001 Ford F-250 pickup truck in the parking lot of the motel and it was running with a trailer attached.

When officers arrived, deputies said Wilson got into the truck and left the parking lot. Constable deputies told him to pull over, but he refused, and a short chase ensued.

During the case, investigators said Wilson tried to throw a package of 22 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle.

They followed the vehicle until it stopped in the 200 block of Pennbright Drive. Investigators said Wilson jumped out and tried to escape on foot. He was eventually found hiding in the bathroom of a nearby restaurant, deputies said.

Wilson was taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail.

He was given a $10,000 bond for the evading charge and $30,000 for the controlled substance charge.