Driver found dead with gunshot wound to the head after crash in Rice Military area

HOUSTON — A man has died following a crash into a tree, but Houston police say the crash isn't what killed him.

The incident happened in the 100 block of T.C. Jester around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say they were called to the scene after witnesses saw a car that was crashed into a tree. But when they arrived, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives are trying to figure out if the victim shot himself, or if someone shot him.

The victim, described as a man in his late 20s, died at the scene.

Police aren't exactly sure how the shooting happened, or if the car was shot at due to the impact of the crash on the windshield.

A gun was found inside the car, but police say they are unsure if it was the weapon used in the shooting.

Police say they are treating the incident as a homicide and searching for any possible surveillance footage from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston PD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

