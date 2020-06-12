Man found dead on roadside in northeast Harris County, deputies say

Deputies said the victim had been seen by drivers passing down Sweeney Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was found dead on the roadside in northeast Harris County, and investigators are trying to piece together the moments leading up to his death.

Harris County Sheriff's Office got a call at 2:30 a.m. Sunday about a person down in the 1400 block of Sweeney Road.

The man hasn't been identified and investigators are waiting for autopsy results from the medical examiner's office.

Our Homicide and Crime Scene Unit investigators are responding to the 14100 block of Sweeney Rd. in northeast Harris County. @HCSO_D2Patrol deputies found an adult male deceased on the ground. The cause of death was not immediately apparent. #hounews pic.twitter.com/lOfsIJkl9g — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 6, 2020

Investigators said he had a cut on his head, but the injury may or may not be related to his death. For now, the cause of death has not been determined.