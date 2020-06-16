Man found dead in apparent suicide in northwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a man who's body was found Monday in northwest Houston.
The man's body was found off Ella Boulevard and 25th Street, just south of the 610 Loop, at about 9 a.m., police said.
Authorities said the man appears to have killed himself and foul play is not suspected.
Houston police said they are waiting for the results of an autopsy report by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
