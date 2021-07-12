Man fired a dozen shots at church in northeast Houston before being trapped by members, officials say

Houston police confirmed the suspect has been arrested and faces deadly misconduct and aggravated assault charges.

HOUSTON — A group of church members helped to capture a man accused of opening fire on a place of worship Saturday in northeast Houston.

It all started about 12:45 p.m. at The Light of the World church near the Eastex Freeway.

Houston police said Josue David Cordova, 27, pulled up to the church and started shooting from the outside. He reportedly damaged some windows and the side of the building.

In a release, church officials said it's the third time the building has been targeted.

Investigators said the suspect tried to leave but a construction worker, who heard the gunfire, followed the suspect. He eventually caught up with him near Eastex Freeway and Laura Koppe.

The suspect pointed his gun at the man as their vehicles were side-by-side, but the weapon did not discharge, according to officers.

Shortly afterwards, investigators said some of the church members caught up with the suspect and boxed him in until police arrived. Cordova was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct with a firearm.

Fortunately, police said no one was hit although there were some people inside the church at the time. A release from the church claims at least a dozen bullets were fired.

HPD is still investigating the motive for the shooting, but some church goers told police the suspect may have been targeting the pastor.

In the release, the church suggested these were acts of "religious intolerance" or "hate crimes," but police have not confirmed the allegations.