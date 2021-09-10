'He was calm' | Hear from the man who found Christopher Ramirez 3 days after he went missing

A man found the 3-year-old boy about three days after he was reported missing. He was miles away from home but didn't seem to be in distress when he was found.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — Search efforts were rewarded Saturday when 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez was found three days after he was reported missing.

The boy was found miles away from his Grimes County home, where his mother said he went missing on Wednesday. According to Christopher's mother, the child followed the family dog into the woods and didn't come back.

Christopher is found

Search and rescue crews had been actively searching for the child since he was reported missing. On Saturday, a property owner provided the call rescuers had been waiting to hear. He found the boy on his property, which is a number of miles away from the boy's home.

“Picked him up. He wasn’t shaking. He wasn’t nervous. He was calm,” the man who found Christopher said.

The man, who asked not to be identified, said he joined the search Saturday morning and heard a noise in the woods near his home. He said he initially thought it was an animal in distress.

“Then, I hear what sounds like a human child in distress, but I couldn’t understand the words, as it turns out, he only speaks Spanish,” the property owner said.

Christopher's recovery

Christopher was back in his mother's arms shortly after being found.

“He was drinking a lot of water, but he was good. He’s alive, laughing, cutting up, crying. His mom’s crying. He’s in good shape," Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said. “We were running on prayers ... because we had nothing else.”

Christopher was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He might end up staying overnight. Sowell said dehydration might be the biggest concern. The boy also had minor scratches, Sowell said.

Search efforts pay off

Texas Equusearch founder Tim Miller said news of Christopher’s recovery gave him goosebumps. He said he was at the point of giving up hope.

“I mean, it’s the second time in 21 years we’ve had a little baby, in my heart thought it was the end, but I was wrong. I like being wrong,” Miller said.