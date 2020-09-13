Poor lighting partly to blame for fatal crash on Westheimer, police say

Houston police said the victim was trying to cross the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle late Sunday in Eldridge area.

Officers were called out about 2:45 a.m. to the 12000 block of Westheimer Road.

Investigators said the victim was crossing a roadway from a cemetery when he was struck by a vehicle headed southbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At first, the driver was not sure she hit a person, but she did pull over into a parking lot across the street and call 911.

Houston police said the driver was not impaired and contribute poor lightly to the incident. The victim also didn’t use either of the two nearby crosswalks, officers said.

An investigator added that most people aren’t expecting pedestrians early in morning, and although the speed limit is 35 miles per hour, most drivers aren’t following it.