HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed after getting into a fight with one of his neighbors in east Harris County on Thursday, according to deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10 a.m., Tremaine Lee, 28 was shot once inside an apartment complex at the Casa Villa Apartment complex in the 800 block of Nancy Rose Street.

Investigators say Lee was shot by Elijah Royal, 25, after he went into the neighbor's home.

"The deceased male went upstairs and forcibly entered the upstairs apartment. The door shut behind him when he went in, and there was one gunshot heard." said Lt. Robert Minshew with Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Lee was reportedly confronting the neighbor about his girlfriend's broken car windows.

Other neighbors say the two men had been fighting for weeks.

The shooter fled the scene and Lee's girlfriend rushed to the apartment.

"That's when the girlfriend who owns the burgundy car run up there, and dragged her boyfriend out the apartment." said another neighbor.

When deputies arrived, they found Lee on the deck of the complex.

The shooting will be referred to a grand jury to decide if Lee should face charges. He was arrested hours after the shooting on a separate matter.

