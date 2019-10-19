HOUSTON — A man is dead after falling from a third floor balcony in downtown Houston Friday night.

This happened at about 9:30 p.m. at 1200 Caroline St.

Houston police said there is a club on the third floor of the building where the incident happened and it appears the man was trying to get in the club but denied entry before he fell.

Investigators are trying to figure out if this was an accident or foul play was involved.

Police are interviewing witnesses and looking through surveillance video.

