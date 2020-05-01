HOUSTON — An elderly man was rescued from Buffalo Bayou on Sunday after he fell in trying to save his one-eyed dog, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The man was checked out at the scene. He suffered minor injuries.

HFD said the man fell into the bayou while he was trying to rescue his one-eyed dog at Ton Marron park in east Houston around 11:30 a.m.

The man and the dog both fell about 12 feet into the bayou.

A passerby called 911. HFD said a rescue boat and a swimmer responded to the situation.

The swimmer was able to reach the man and secure him in a life jacket. He was then put onto a boat and taken to shore.

The dog was also rescued from the bayou.

