HOUSTON — A man was rescued from a cylinder container at a water treatment plant in westside Houston after officials said he fell 20-feet inside the unit.

Luckily, the man survived the fall. He was transported to Southwest Memorial Hermann in an unknown condition.

The facility is the Upper Brays Wastewater Treatment Plant in the 13000 block of West Houston Center Blvd, just off the Westpark Tollway.

