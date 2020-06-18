Man ejected from truck during crash in NE Harris County

The man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight due to head injuries.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was thrown from his truck during a crash in northeast Harris County.

This happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of N Lake Houston Parkway and Lockwood Road.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a white Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on N Lake Houston Parkway when the driver of a red Toyota truck entered the intersection at Lockwood Road and crashed into the Dodge.

Witnesses told deputies the driver of the Toyota ran a red light.

The driver of the Toyota had to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight due to head injuries, according to deputies. At last check he was stable.

No one else was injured.

Crash investigators said they don't believe drugs, alcohol or speed played a part in this crash.

