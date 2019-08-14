HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a violent crash that happened Tuesday evening near Cypress on Katy-Hockley Road, near the intersection of House Haul Road.
According to a spokesperson for the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department, the victim and his car were found at least 100 feet off the road in a field.
According to sources, that man is in his 20s and has life-threatening injuries.
Lt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ Cy-Fair VFD
It's unclear what caused the man's vehicle to crash.
Google Maps
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
