Man drowns after being trapped under overturned boat in Chambers County, deputies say

It happened Friday morning near Red Bluff Point.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A man drowned early Friday after he became trapped under a capsized boat in Galveston Bay, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

The 32-year-old was out near Red Bluff Point about 9:50 a.m. when the incident happened.

Investigators said the boat was anchored by the stern when a passing ship’s wake caused the vessel to sink and turn over. That’s when the victim reportedly became trapped under the boat and drowned.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit recovered the victim’s body before it was given to the Chambers County Marine Unit.

Texas Parks and Wildlife also assisted with the investigation.