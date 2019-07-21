HOUSTON — A man drowned in a pool at an apartment complex in west Houston Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 10 a.m., officers were called to the complex at 880 Tully Road.

The man was found face down in the pool and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other information has been provided by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: