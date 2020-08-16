Man drowns after jumping off boat in Lake Conroe

Witnesses said a man, identified as Darius Baker, 27, jumped off a boat into the lake and never resurfaced.

Authorities responded to call of a drowning around 7 p.m. Saturday in the Atkins Creek area on Lake Conroe. Witnesses said a man, identified as Darius Baker, 27, jumped off a boat into the lake and never resurfaced.