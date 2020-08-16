Man drowns after jumping off boat in Lake Conroe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A 27-year-old man drowned in Lake Conroe on Saturday after jumping off a boat, according to Montgomery County officials.
Authorities responded to call of a drowning around 7 p.m. Saturday in the Atkins Creek area on Lake Conroe. Witnesses said a man, identified as Darius Baker, 27, jumped off a boat into the lake and never resurfaced.
First responders searched for Baker with side scan sonar which located an image in approximately 28 feet of water. Divers recovered Baker’s body just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.