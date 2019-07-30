HOUSTON — Investigators are searching a wooded area near Clear Lake City and Galveston Road Tuesday after a man discovered a human skull overnight.

This happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in southeast Houston.

Houston police say a man told officers he found what appears to be a human skull in the northwest corner.

The man told KHOU 11 News he was walking near the woods when he stumbled upon the remains only a few feet from the roadway. The man was pretty emotional about the discovery and said it really shook him.

Crime scene investigators were called to the area and are conducting a preliminary investigation.

Police decided to hold the scene until daylight so they can conduct a more thorough search of the area when lighting conditions improve to see if there are any other remains.

