HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash along the North Freeway just south of FM 1960 Monday morning.

This happened along the northbound frontage road near North Vista. The northbound feeder lanes are closed at this time.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says one man was killed in the crash.

Deputies say to expect delays.

No other information was available.

