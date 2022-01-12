HFD: Man found dead after being trapped in bedroom during house fire

Crews had to sweep the home three times before finally finding the man in one of the bedrooms, but by then it was too late.

The man in his 60s died after getting trapped inside one of the bedrooms of his one-story home.

This happened around 11 p.m. at a home on Wenda Street just west of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Houston fire officials said fire crews responded to the scene after getting calls of a person trapped in a house. When they arrived at the scene, they immediately went inside and tried to find the victim but didn't see him.

Crews had to sweep the home three times before finally finding the man in one of the bedrooms, but by then it was too late. They said it was a challenge locating him because there was a lot of debris and items in that room blocking access.

As for the fire, fire officials said about 32 firefighters responded and were quickly able to knock it out.

@HoustonFire responded to 5321 Wenda St after receiving a call for a house on fire. HFD arrived on scene and made an offensive attack. Unfortunately a civilian fatality was reported. Arson is investigating the cause. Avoid the area due to high emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) December 1, 2022

No one else was hurt. Fire officials said they believe the victim was the only person who lived at the home.

Arson investigators are trying to determine what caused this fire.