DICKINSON, Texas - Galveston County deputies are looking into the death of a man who died while in police custody early Sunday morning.

The Dickinson Police Department said at about 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a minor accident in a business parking lot in the 4900 block of FM 517. A dodge pickup truck backed into a tree and struck a building.

When officers arrived on scene they found 38-year-old Jose Antonio Sanchez attempting to drive the pickup truck in reverse in the parking lot of the business. Officers said when they removed Sanchez from the truck they noticed he showed signs of intoxication.

Sanchez was arrested and transported to Dickinson jail.

Before Sanchez was given a breathalyzer test, officials said he fell over from his seat during an observation period.

Police said Sanchez was alert and speaking with jail staff and officers but they did notice a change in his breathing. EMS was called to the jail to examine Sanchez. They made the decision to transport Sanchez to the hospital and while putting him in the ambulance he experienced a possible cardiac arrest, according to Dickinson police.

EMS immediately began CPR and Sanchez was transported to Mainland Center Hospital where he later died.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Sanchez.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

© 2018 KHOU