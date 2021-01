This happened at a business in the 100 block of Tower Street.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A man is dead after a crane accident in the Channelview area.

Information on this scene is limited.

This happened at a business in the 100 block of Tower Street, which is near Sheldon and the East Freeway.

@HCSOTexas units in the Channelview area responded to a business at 120 Tower Street, near Sheldon & East Fwy. Units determined an adult male was injured in a crane accident and pronounced deceased at the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/V9nHGdsDTA — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 25, 2021