BROOKSHIRE, Texas — A man is dead after he was unable to escape a burning home in Brookshire.

The fire happened on Depot Street.

Brian Cantrell with the Waller County Fire Marshal's Office said two men were inside the home when the fire broke out. A neighbor noticed the fire and was able to rescue one man by helping him escape through a window.

The other man was unfortunately unable to get out of the home and died.

Cantrell said he was 45 years old.

The fire is under investigation.

No firefighters were injured.

