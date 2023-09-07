Investigation underway after man dies in Harris County Jail

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the man died after suffering a medical emergency.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a man died after suffering a medical emergency in the Harris County Jail.

The department said Raymond Cooper, 62, suffered an apparent medical emergency in a medical ward of the jail on Thursday.

He was given CPR before being taken to a local hospital where he died.

Cooper's death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers in accordance with state law that requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency.



"The Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division is also investigating to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standard following the death of a person in jail," the department said.

The death has also been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine how Cooper died.

