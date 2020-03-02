HOUSTON — A man died after his car slammed into a concrete barrier in a single-vehicle crash in north Houston overnight.

This happened just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Aldine Bender Road near Spence Road.

Houston police say the victim was heading south on Spence at a high rate of speed in a dark-colored Kia when he crashed into the concrete barrier on the south side of the T intersection with Aldine Bender.

Police say they are not sure what led to the crash, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He appears to be a man in his 20s or 30s.

