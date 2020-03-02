HOUSTON — A man died after his car slammed into a concrete barrier in a single-vehicle crash in north Houston overnight.
This happened just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Aldine Bender Road near Spence Road.
Houston police say the victim was heading south on Spence at a high rate of speed in a dark-colored Kia when he crashed into the concrete barrier on the south side of the T intersection with Aldine Bender.
Police say they are not sure what led to the crash, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He appears to be a man in his 20s or 30s.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- Driver facing felony murder charge after his 4th DWI leads to fatal crash, deputies say
- Flights from China to Houston canceled as new U.S. travel restrictions go into place
- Houston-area family's tragedy featured in Super Bowl political ad
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter