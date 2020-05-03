FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A man died in a bizarre incident at an industrial site in Fort Bend County overnight, deputies at the scene said.

It happened at a site along I-69 at Daily Road, south of Rosenberg.

Firefighters and EMS were called to the site around 1 a.m. Thursday when a 911 caller said they found a person trapped in concrete in a hopper car. The caller told authorities the patient was unconscious. It’s unknown if the person had a pulse or was even breathing when he was found.

An air ambulance was on standby to respond to the scene, but when firefighters made their way to him he was already dead.

It’s unclear if the person who died was an employee at the facility or not.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation, Rosenberg police said.

