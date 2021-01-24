Man found dead on Gulf Freeway after falling out of pickup truck, police say

Reports about the victim started pouring in just before 11 p.m. Saturday near Fuqua Street.

HOUSTON — A man, who investigators believe fell out the back of a moving pickup truck, is dead after his body was found on the Gulf Freeway, according to the Houston Police Department.

Reports about the victim started pouring in just before 11 p.m. Saturday from the 128200 block of the Gulf Freeway near Fuqua Street.

It's possible the man may have been bouncing up and down on the bed of the truck as it sped down the highway, police said.

Witnesses reported he was riding in a white pickup truck that kept going, and according to investigators, wasn't at the scene when police arrived.

Police are still investigating whether the victim was run over by other cars after the fell. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed, investigators said.

He's believed to be between 20 and 30 years old. Police are also trying to determine whether alcohol was a factor.