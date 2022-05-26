Man dies after falling 40 feet through roof of warehouse, sheriff says

Three men went on top of the warehouse roof, which is about 40 feet high when one of them fell through a sunroof, the sheriff said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man died when he fell through the roof of an industrial warehouse in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzales.

This happened at a building in the 12200 block of FM 529.

The sheriff said it appears three men gained access to a crane with a basket. One of them was said to have a key, authorities said.

The three men went on top of the roof, which is about 40 feet high when one of them fell through a hole, the sheriff said.

The man who fell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff said the men, who are believed to be in their 20s, appeared to be drinking alcohol prior to the incident.

Earlier, @HCSOTexas units responded to an incident at an industrial warehouse at the 12200 blk of FM 529. It appears three males gained access to a crane w/basket; one male was said to have a key. They went atop the roof, approx 40’ high, when one male fell through a sunroof. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/bPSrUELc8Z — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 26, 2022