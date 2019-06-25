HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man died after being struck by a car when failed to yield the right-of-way on Highway 249 early Tuesday, according to deputies.

This happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on the southeast/inbound lanes of Highway 249 between NW Park Drive and N. Houston Rosslyn Road.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to the scene and found the male pedestrian on the shoulder of the southeast lanes. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a Whataburger employee in his early 20s had just finished his shift when he was traveling in the center lane of Highway 249 heading southeast. The pedestrian crossed the freeway and was struck by the employee’s Hyundai Sonata.

Initially, the incident was thought to be a hit-and-run crash, but the driver stopped at a nearby gas station before returning to the scene of the crash. He is cooperating with investigators and gave a statement.

Deputies say the pedestrian appeared to be talking with a woman before he crossed the freeway. She remained at the scene as well.

Investigators say a toxicology report will be conducted on the pedestrian to determine if he was intoxicated at the time of the auto-pedestrian crash.

