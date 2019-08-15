HOUSTON — A 45-year-old died after he was struck by an SUV while walking in the street along South Post Oak Wednesday night.

This happened around 10 p.m. in the 16400 block of South Post Oak heading north.

Houston police say two pedestrians were walking north with one walking on the sidewalk and the other in the street. An SUV, also heading north, came along and struck the man who was walking in the street.

The pedestrian was thrown 75 feet when he was struck by the vehicle, police said. The driver of the SUV stopped and tried to render aid to the pedestrian.

EMS responded to the scene but were unable to save the man. Police say the driver stayed behind and showed no signs of intoxication.

They say the driver is fully cooperating with the investigation and consented to a blood draw. Police added that they believe speed was not a factor in the crash.

There was a passenger in the SUV at the time of the crash, but they did not stay at the scene. Police say they will interview the individual to make sure their story is consistent with the driver’s.

Investigators say the fatal crash appears to be a case of the driver not being able to see the pedestrian who was walking in a poorly lit section of the roadway.

Police do not expect there to be any charges at this time.

