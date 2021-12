Deputies say a 28-year-old driver hit the pedestrian who was either standing or crossing the inside lane in an area with no crosswalks.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 51-year-old man died after he was struck by a car on FM 1960 in north Harris County early Wednesday, deputies said.

This happened around 1:20 a.m. near the corner of Ella Boulevard.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a 28-year-old driver hit the pedestrian who was either standing or crossing the inside lane in an area with no crosswalks.