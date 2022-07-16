Man dies from injuries suffered while lighting fireworks in Dickinson, police say

Police say the man was hit in the abdomen by the fireworks and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DICKINSON, Texas — A man has died from his injuries after lighting fireworks in Galveston County, according to the Dickinson Police Department.

It happened after 10 p.m. Friday at a scene in the 3300 block of Timber Drive.

Police say they received a call of an injury sustained by fireworks.

When they arrived on the scene, police discovered a wounded man who was then transported to Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where he was then pronounced deceased.

Police say the 41-year-old man died from abdominal wounds he sustained after being hit in the torso by a firework he lit.