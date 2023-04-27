Man who legally moved to Houston but was deported years later finally becomes US citizen

Jose Escobar legally moved to Houston when he was 13 years old but lost his visa when his mom thought her renewal covered him, too.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Thursday was a big day for Jose Escobar.

On Thursday, after years of waiting, the Salvadorian was sworn in as a U.S. citizen at the processing center in north Houston.

He was deported and separated from his family for more than two years before finally returning to the U.S. in 2019. Escobar and his family had been patiently waiting for this moment.

He legally moved to Houston when he was 13 but lost his visa when his mom thought her renewal covered him, too.

Over the years, Escobar got married, had two kids and was working when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained him in 2017 during what was supposed to be a routine immigration appointment.

Under the Trump Administration policy, Escobar was deported to El Salvador, where he remained separated from his family for over two years.

With the help of his wife, her lawyer, Rep. Al Green and advocates from FIEL, Escobar finally returned home in 2019.

AT NOON: I’m sharing a heartwarming ending to what’s been a LONG immigration battle for a #Houston father.

After being deported to El Salvador, Jose Escobar was separated from his family for 2+ yrs — before returning home in 2019. TODAY he was sworn in as a U.S. citizen! @KHOU pic.twitter.com/iidQyOwAmu — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) April 27, 2023

With his wife by his side, Escobar tightly held his newest prized possessions Thursday -- an American flag and his naturalization certificate.

"It's very emotional for us, and especially thanks to all the people who help us," Escobar said. "I still don't believe it that few years ago I was undocumented and now it's full joy, I want to do so much with my kids and wife."

Escobar's wife has just one message for those in the same situation as her and her family: "...don't give up, keep fighting, keep doing what you have to do," Rose said. "It's a long process. If we did it, you can do it, too."

Escobar said now that he is a U.S. citizen, he wants to travel with his family to Spain.

Michelle Choi on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram