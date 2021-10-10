Man dies after becoming unresponsive at downtown jail processing facility, HCSO says

The man was involved in a single-vehicle crash at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Less than three hours later, he was pronounced dead.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man died Sunday while being processed at the county jail, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

What happened

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, investigators said a 42-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 15400 block of Kuykendahl Road, which is just south of FM 1960.

Deputies said the man became combative, so they used their Taser to stun him. The man was checked out by emergency medical services at the scene and was cleared, authorities said.

Deputies said they took the man to the Harris County Sheriff's Office Joint Processing Center in downtown for "open warrants and additional follow-up work related to a DWI investigation."

When they got there at about 5:45 a.m., deputies said, the man became unresponsive. The man was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at about 7:30 a.m., officials said.

What's next

According to HCSO:

"A complete and thorough investigation will be conducted surrounding the man's death by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division and Internal Affairs Division.