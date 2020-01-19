HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A crash scene in west Harris County is under investigation after a man was struck by three vehicles Sunday.

This happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the 7200 block of Sugarland Howell Road.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a man walking in the middle of the roadway was initially struck by two vehicles that did not stop.

Minutes later, the man was hit by a third vehicle but the driver of this vehicle stopped and called 911.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Deputies said they have no information on the two vehicles that drove away.

There was a gun and ammunition found on the victim. There was also money in the road near the victim's body.

Anyone with information on this scene is urged to call HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

