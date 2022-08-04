Investigation underway after man found dead in sandlot, Montgomery County officials say

PORTER, Texas — A man was found dead Wednesday night in a sandlot in Porter, according to Montgomery County officials.
Around 8:30 p.m., authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a body found on Sorters Road, which is near Northpark Drive and the Eastex Freeway. When they arrived, they found a dead man in a sandlot.
Detectives are working to find out the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call MCSO at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #22A232920.