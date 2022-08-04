Investigation underway after man found dead in sandlot, Montgomery County officials say

The circumstances surrounding the man's death are not known.

PORTER, Texas — A man was found dead Wednesday night in a sandlot in Porter, according to Montgomery County officials.

Around 8:30 p.m., authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a body found on Sorters Road, which is near Northpark Drive and the Eastex Freeway. When they arrived, they found a dead man in a sandlot.

Detectives are working to find out the circumstances surrounding the man's death.