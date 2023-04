The sheriff didn't say if deputies were looking for any suspects. An investigation is ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was found dead Friday with multiple stab wounds at an apartment complex in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff tweeted about this incident shortly before 1:30 p.m. He said it happened in the 13800 block of Ella Boulevard, which is near Rankin Road.

The sheriff didn't say if deputies were looking for any suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.

Pct 4 deputies responded to a call for service at an apt complex at 13875 Ella Blvd, near W. Rankin. Units discovered an adult male deceased from what appears to be multiple stab wounds. HCSO Investigators are enroute. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 28, 2023