HOUSTON — A man was killed after he tried to stop a tow truck driver from taking off with his vehicle, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The D.A.'s Office says around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the tow truck driver tried to repossess an SUV when the vehicle's owner tried to stop him.

An argument ensued and the man jumped on his own car as the tow truck driver took off with it. The man fell off and died at the scene.

Officials said the tow truck driver continued driving and dropped the SUV off in Pasadena. He reportedly did not stop and render aid.

Officials have not yet released any charges or the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

