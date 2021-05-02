Houston firefighters working to recover body from trench in SE Houston

This is an active scene. The story is still developing.

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters are working to recover a body from a trench in southeast Houston.

The scene, which is still active, is in the 3700 block of Redbud Street at Colonial Lane.

We are not sure how this incident happened, but we are working to gather more information.

The Houston Police Department is assisting with this investigation, but they said OSHA will more than likely take over soon.

Homicide investigators are also en route.

