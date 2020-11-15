x
Man dead after crashing into metal pole on Gulf Freeway service road

Witnesses told police the man may have been involved in a road rage incident or was racing.
HOUSTON — A man is dead Sunday after crashing into a metal pole on the Gulf Freeway service road near Monroe Pr 1 Dr.

According to Houston police, the deadly crash may have been a result of street racing or road rage. The driver was initially on the freeway and exited at a high rate of speed before crashing into the pole, police said. 

There was a passenger inside of the vehicle who was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

Witness told police there was a dark-colored pickup truck involved.  

Investigators are asking the driver of the pickup truck or anyone who witnessed this incident, to please call 713-247-4072.

